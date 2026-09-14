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New deal incoming! Crystal Palace launch contract talks to tie down skipper Dean Henderson
Securing the future of a key leader
According to The Athletic, Crystal Palace are proactively working to secure the long-term future of Henderson, with the club having entered into formal discussions over a contract extension. Henderson, who arrived from Manchester United in a deal worth approximately £20 million back in 2023, currently has two years remaining on his original five-year agreement.
The 29-year-old has experienced a significant rise in stature since his arrival in the capital, making 119 appearances across all competitions and keeping 38 clean sheets. Having successfully navigated an initial period of competition to become the undisputed first choice between the sticks, his emergence as the club's primary goalkeeper eventually led to the departure of Sam Johnstone, who moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £10 million deal two years ago.
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Overcoming injury setbacks and transfer interest
The news of contract talks comes at a time when Henderson is nearing a return to full fitness. The goalkeeper has been recovering from an ankle injury sustained during Crystal Palace's final pre-season friendly. Despite the issue, he started the opening three Premier League fixtures of the season, with his only missed match so far being the recent defeat against Ipswich Town.
Nottingham Forest were one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for Henderson during the most recent summer transfer window. The East Midlands outfit, where Henderson previously spent a successful loan spell, saw an approach to sign him rebuffed by Palace during the summer transfer window as the Eagles made it clear he was not for sale at any price.
Leading from the back as captain
Henderson's influence at Selhurst Park grew even further during the winter window following a major change in the squad's leadership group. After the sale of Marc Guehi to Manchester City in January, Henderson was named club captain, a testament to his vocal nature and the respect he commands within the dressing room.
Henderson played a pivotal role in Crystal Palace's recent historic silverware haul, establishing himself as a true big-game performer. His heroics began in the 2024-25 FA Cup final, where he produced a dramatic penalty save to deny Omar Marmoush and seal the trophy. The England international then carried that winning momentum into the following campaign, inspiring Palace to FA Community Shield glory in 2025 before anchoring their defense all the way to a historic UEFA Conference League title last season.
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Henderson to miss key fixtures
The contract negotiations arrive amidst a difficult start to the campaign for Crystal Palace, who sit 16th in the table after dropping three of their opening four Premier League fixtures and securing just a single victory. The Eagles are set to launch their UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday when they host Lech Poznan, before traveling to face Leeds United on Sunday in their final outing ahead of the international break - with Henderson expected to miss both matches as he continues his recovery.
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