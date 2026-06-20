David Raya was Europe's best goalkeeper last season - so why isn't Arsenal shot-stopper starting for Spain at the World Cup?

Arsenal and Barcelona fans have been united in their bemusement online that both Raya and Garcia find themselves behind Simon in the pecking order, with their respective outstanding seasons at club level being overlooked by national team boss De la Fuente.
After much pre-tournament conjecture, the manager continued to ignore the noise and once again handed the gloves to his trusted No.1, who started Spain's dismal opening draw against minnows Cape Verde in Group H.
But why is Simon his country's "undisputed" first-choice goalkeeper when the alternatives are undeniably better? The answer is pretty simple...