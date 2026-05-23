'I'd love to keep West Ham in the Premier League' - David Moyes vows his Everton side will go all out to beat Tottenham & earn result that could relegate Spurs to Championship

The Everton manager has openly expressed his desire to see his former club avoid the drop, though he insists professional duties on Merseyside must come first. Speaking ahead of the crucial trip to north London, Moyes said: "I would love to keep West Ham in the league if I can. But it’s more important that I get Everton a top-half finish and we try to get a few more million pounds because of our league place which is so important. Sometimes when you’re in this position, you don’t look at your league position until you’re five or six years on and you look back."