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Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room matches World Cup record of ex-USMNT star Tim Howard with remarkable performance in historic draw with Ecuador
Room enters the record books
The 37-year-old goalkeeper made a staggering 15 saves at Arrowhead Stadium, the most recorded in a 90-minute World Cup match, to earn Curacao a scoreless draw against Ecuador. The result was particularly sweet for the Caribbean nation following a bruising 7-1 defeat to Germany in their opening fixture.
While FIFA officially credited Tim Howard with 16 saves during his legendary "Secretary of Defense" performance against Belgium in 2014, other statisticians like Opta recorded the figure as 15, meaning Room has at least equalled the benchmark for total saves in a single game. Unlike Howard, however, Room’s heroics resulted in a clean sheet and a vital point for his country.
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Chasing the ghost of Tim Howard
"It's going to be an insane memory," Room said following the match. "You don't think about it when you do it, but of course it's going to be something you look back to. For me as a goalkeeper, this is almost a perfect game." The Miami FC stopper was acutely aware of how close he came to claiming the undisputed crown, jokingly adding that Howard was likely "sweating in front of the TV" because the record was so close to falling.
Room’s performance was a masterclass in reflexes and positioning, as he dealt with an incredible 28 shots from an increasingly desperate Ecuador side. The veteran has seen his profile skyrocket overnight; his Instagram following surged from 100,000 to nearly 800,000 in the hours following the final whistle as the football world stood up to take notice of the former MLS Cup champions with Columbus Crew.
Ecuador frustrated by a human wall
For Ecuador, the afternoon was one of utter disbelief. Despite dominating possession and creating chances worth 3.08 expected goals (xG), they could not find a way past Room. Manager Sebastian Beccacece was left searching for answers after witnessing his side put 15 shots on target without finding the net. "In football, there are things that simply can't be explained," Beccacece admitted. "The result speaks for itself, so anything else I say could sound like an excuse."
Room set the tone in the third minute with a brave stop against Enner Valencia and never looked back. Whether it was thwarting Gonzalo Plata from close range or denying substitutes in the final stages, the Curacao shot-stopper proved unbeatable. His efforts mean Curacao, the smallest nation in the tournament by population, can still dream of a miracle heading into their final group game against Ivory Coast.
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Royal approval for the Caribbean hero
The historic occasion was witnessed by Dutch royalty, with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima in attendance at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. As Curacao is a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the royal couple made a point of visiting the locker room after the game. Room revealed the scenes were joyous, noting that the King and Queen were even "dancing in the locker room to our music."
Curacao manager Dick Advocaat spoke with immense pride regarding the progress of his squad. "You know how far we've come, basically from nothing," the veteran coach said. "And then you come here and play an away match in front of 60,000 people and draw 0-0. All you can feel is pride at how far we've come." While the draw leaves Ecuador needing a result against Germany to advance, the night belonged solely to Eloy Room.