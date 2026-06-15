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AFP
Crystal Palace confirm Pierre Sage as new coach after sensational season with Lens
A new era begins at Selhurst Park
The 47-year-old arrives in London with a reputation as one of Europe's brightest coaching minds, having just been named Ligue 1 Manager of the Year. Sage has signed a three-year deal to lead the Eagles, with the move currently pending the final confirmation of his visa.
The appointment marks a significant statement of intent from the Palace hierarchy. Chairman Steve Parish expressed his delight at securing a coach who has spent the last year defying expectations in French football. "I am tremendously excited to welcome Pierre, who joins us off the back of a trophy-winning season at Lens as well as a fabulous second-place finish in Ligue 1," Parish said. "As we move into another European campaign off the back of our success in Leipzig, I know he will give everything to target more success for our fantastic football club."
- AFP
Replacing a serial winner
Sage arrives at Selhurst Park to fill the void left by outgoing boss Oliver Glasner, who departed after a highly successful tenure. The foundation left behind at Palace is undeniably strong.
Glasner’s stock has never been higher after a remarkable period where he transformed the Eagles into a trophy-winning machine. The Austrian-led Palace had a historic triple success, securing the FA Cup and the Community Shield before adding the UEFA Conference League to the cabinet.
High ambitions for the Eagles
Sage succeeds Glasner at the helm and is eager to build on the foundations laid by his predecessor. Speaking for the first time since his appointment, Sage highlighted the positive momentum at the club. “It’s amazing to be here at Crystal Palace. I am excited by the history of the club and by recent seasons. Oliver Glasner achieved some amazing things, and now I have to do the same. That’s why we come here with a lot of ambition,” Sage revealed.
The Frenchman is keen to translate his winning habits from France to the Premier League. “The dynamic here is really positive, and we are in this mindset too. We won last year – and we want to continue in this way, in a new club, a new project, but with a lot of winning habits,” he added. Sage’s extensive background, including roles at Lyon-Duchère and Red Star, has prepared him for this high-profile challenge in England.
- AFP
The meteoric rise of Pierre Sage
Sage’s trajectory over the last year has been nothing short of extraordinary. He first caught the eye when he took over as interim boss at Lyon in November 2023. At the time of his arrival, Lyon were languishing at the bottom of the table, but Sage orchestrated a miraculous turnaround. Under his guidance, Les Gones won 15 of their next 20 league matches, eventually securing Europa League qualification and reaching the Coupe de France final.
He carried that momentum into his tenure at Lens, where he delivered the club’s first-ever Coupe de France trophy and led them to Champions League qualification. Lens’ development under Sage saw them register a six-place and 18-point improvement in Ligue 1 in just a single season, leading the table for six rounds. His time at Lens ended with a remarkable 67.5 win percentage across all competitions.