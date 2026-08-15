AFP
Crystal Palace complete £21m signing of versatile Israel winger Anan Khalaili
Haifa talent earns switch
The South London outfit have confirmed the arrival of the versatile attacker from Union Saint-Gilloise for a reported £21m fee on a contract running until 2031. Capped 16 times by Israel and capable of playing as a full-back or winger, Khalaili made his breakthrough at Maccabi Haifa with 15 goals in 52 games alongside the 2023 Super Cup. His rise continued in Belgium, where he helped end a 90-year league title wait in 2024-25 before lifting the Belgian Cup last season.
- AFP
New recruit targets success
Speaking to the club's official website following his move to the English top flight, the 21-year-old relished this fresh chapter in his career while underlining his readiness to prove himself at the highest level: "I have followed the Premier League for a long time, it's a new challenge for me."
He also expressed deep admiration for his new club's heritage, setting his sights firmly on bringing more silverware to Selhurst Park: "And Crystal Palace I like, because I have followed them for a long time. They have deserved to win three trophies and I want to do more."
Londoners reshape attacking options
The signing underlines an ambitious, calculated squad rebuild by the Eagles hierarchy to give Sage greater depth across multiple fronts this season. The versatile forward becomes Palace's fifth summer arrival, following the free transfer captures of defensive duo Oscar Mingueza and Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Their attacking ranks have been further bolstered by Dwight McNeil arriving in a swap deal for Brennan Johnson, alongside Evann Guessand returning on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.
- Buzzi
Continental tests challenge newcomer
Sage must now integrate his latest recruit into the tactical framework ahead of a relentless domestic run and a pivotal Europa League campaign. Adapting swiftly to the physical demands and blistering pace of the Premier League will ultimately dictate whether the youngster can pin down a regular starting spot in the frontline.
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