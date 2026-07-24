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Crysencio Summerville signs long-term Al-Hilal contract to seal shock £60m transfer from West Ham
Summerville seals big-money switch
Summerville has completed his move from West Ham to Al-Hilal after signing a four-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club, as per The Athletic. The deal is worth just over €70 million (£60m), with the winger completing his medical in Amsterdam before putting pen to paper. The transfer had been identified as a priority by Al-Hilal's new ownership and sporting director Simon Francis.
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European interest falls short
Summerville had been expected to leave West Ham following the club's relegation to the Championship, despite being under contract until 2029. Roma submitted a €46m (£39.12m/$56.21m) offer earlier this month, while Manchester United made enquiries over his situation and Aston Villa also showed interest. However, Al-Hilal won the race after agreeing a package reported to be worth £55m plus £5m in add-ons.
Strong season boosts value
The 24-year-old made 34 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. Since arriving from Leeds United in 2024, he featured 56 times for West Ham.
Summerville also impressed at this summer's World Cup, registering two goals and two assists in four matches for the Netherlands before their penalty shootout defeat to Morocco in the round of 32. He was among several West Ham players who had yet to return for pre-season after the tournament.
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West Ham move forward
Summerville's departure continues a busy summer of change at West Ham following relegation to the Championship. Mateus Fernandes has already left for Tottenham Hotspur in an £85m transfer, while captain Jarrod Bowen has committed his future by signing a revised contract. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have secured one of their top transfer targets as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.
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