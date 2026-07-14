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Roma make Alejandro Garnacho transfer bid worth potential €40m and eye Crysencio Summerville swoop
Roma move for Chelsea outcast
Roma have stepped up their pursuit of Garnacho by submitting an offer consisting of a €5 million loan fee with a €35 million (£30m/$40m) option to buy.
ِAccording to Gian Luca Di Marzio, this clause could potentially become a mandatory obligation if certain performance-related conditions are met during his time in the Italian capital. The total package would see Chelsea recoup the initial fee they paid to Manchester United just 12 months ago.
New Blues head coach Xabi Alonso has already admitted that the winger’s future likely lies away from London. Speaking on the situation, the Spaniard noted: “The situation is we have spoken with the sports directors, and there’s an interest in him from other clubs. So let’s see how it develops, but hopefully it finishes in the best possible ways for all parties.”
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Garnacho pushing for Stamford Bridge exit
The Argentine’s desire to leave has become increasingly clear after he was absent for the start of Chelsea's pre-season training at Cobham. After scoring only one Premier League goal last term, the 22-year-old is said to be prioritising a move where he can secure guaranteed first-team football to win back his place in the national team setup.
While Roma prefer a loan-to-buy structure, Chelsea's hierarchy have historically favoured permanent sales this summer to balance the books. However, negotiations are ongoing as Roma looks to take advantage of the winger's "flop" status in England to secure a high-ceiling talent.
Summerville on the radar
Garnacho is not the only name being discussed by the Roma board as they seek to overhaul their wide positions. There have been fresh contacts regarding West Ham star Crysencio Summerville, who is a high-priority target for the Giallorossi.
Additionally, the club is monitoring Christos Tzolis as a potential alternative. The focus remains firmly on providing more pace and clinical finishing from the flanks, with the club also having tracked Strasburgo's Diego Moreira in recent weeks as they cast a wide net across Europe's top leagues.
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Strategic sales to fund arrivals
Chelsea’s willingness to negotiate stems from a wider squad reshape under Alonso. The club has been active in offloading players to fund new arrivals, recently sanctioning several departures. Any deal for Garnacho will also involve Manchester United, who are entitled to a 10 per cent sell-on clause from their original agreement with the Blues.
With Chelsea set to depart for their pre-season tour of Australia on July 25, Roma are hopeful of making significant progress in talks before the winger is required to travel.
For the Giallorossi, securing Garnacho alongside a talent like Summerville would represent a significant statement of intent for the upcoming Serie A season.
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