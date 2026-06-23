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Moataz Elgammal

Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar 'don't need to prove anything to anyone' amid World Cup criticism, insists Portugal's Joao Cancelo

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Joao Cancelo has passionately defended his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil star Neymar from intense media criticism at the World Cup. The Portugal defender insists that both players have already cemented their legacies in football and do not need to prove their worth to anyone, despite Ronaldo's slow start and Neymar's recent injury woes in the tournament.

  • Defending football icons

    Cancelo says neither Ronaldo nor Neymar deserve the harsh criticism they are facing at this World Cup. Speaking to reporters, Cancelo addressed the negative media attention surrounding Ronaldo after Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo, as well as the debate over whether Neymar should have been included in the Brazil squad after missing their first two games with a calf injury.

    "I don't think Neymar or Cristiano need to prove anything to anyone," Cancelo stated. "Their talent and what they've achieved in football speak for themselves. All that talk is just for show. Both Cristiano and Neymar know who they are and what they represent for their countries."

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    Unmatched international records

    Ronaldo and Neymar have consistently delivered for their respective nations over the years. Ronaldo recently joined Lionel Messi as the only players to have competed in six different World Cup tournaments. Furthermore, Ronaldo remains the men's all-time leading international scorer, having netted 143 goals since his debut in 2003.

    On the other hand, Neymar is the top scorer in the history of Brazil, boasting 79 goals in 128 appearances. However, Neymar has not played for Brazil since suffering an ACL tear in October 2023, and critics have questioned his current fitness. Despite the noise, Cancelo believes the unparalleled achievements of Ronaldo and Neymar should command absolute respect from the global football community.

  • Hendry ready for Brazil test

    Meanwhile, Jack Hendry says he has no fear about facing Neymar when Scotland play Brazil on Wednesday. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Neymar is fit to return in Miami. Hendry previously played against Neymar in the Champions League and Saudi Arabia. Speaking at the training base for Scotland, Hendry noted: "Yeah, no problem. Obviously, he was out in the league I was in. I'm quite comfortable coming up against Neymar and I look forward to it, it really should be a good battle. I played against him in the Champions League... Obviously the front three at that time were Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. You learn a lot from these moments."

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  • FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-BRAAFP

    Crucial group stage finales await

    Portugal face Uzbekistan on Tuesday before playing Colombia in their final group stage match. Meanwhile, Brazil will take on Scotland on Wednesday to conclude Group C. Both nations desperately require victories in these upcoming games to secure the top spot in their respective groups and ensure a favorable path into the tournament's knockout rounds.

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