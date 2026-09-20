Cristian Chivu demands 'ferocious' Inter improvements despite spirited comeback against Roma

The pattern of falling behind has become a recurring theme for this Inter side, and Chivu is determined to see his players take the initiative rather than waiting for a crisis to spark them into life. He believes the squad possesses the physical and technical attributes to dominate matches from the first whistle, yet they often fail to impose themselves until their backs are against the wall.

Chivu elaborated on the psychological barrier his team needs to overcome to become a more consistent force. "We must not wait and react, but act from the beginning: we have what it takes to play a certain type of match," he continued. "We don't look ferocious and big, but we show it when we go down and we must do it from the start. When the match lasts 100 minutes you have to approach it in the right way, I would start from the reaction against a strong team, which can always put you in difficulty. We need to correct certain things, I hope we all understood what needs to be improved."