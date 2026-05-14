The striker position remains one of PSG's few weak points, despite the club being crowned French champions once again on Wednesday. Ousmane Dembélé, a natural winger, usually operates as a centre-forward under manager Luis Enrique and is doing an admirably effective job. The former BVB man has helped PSG reach the Champions League final again and remains the reigning Ballon d'Or winner. Beyond him, options are scarce.

Since arriving from Benfica Lisbon in 2024 for €65 million, Goncalo Ramos has struggled to justify his price tag and often finds himself on the bench in big games. The same applies to Randal Kolo Muani, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 for €95 million, who has now been loaned out for a second spell. After a single season at Juventus, he is now battling relegation with Tottenham Hotspur. Both players are expected to be sold.

Alvarez, meanwhile, is enjoying another outstanding season with Atlético. In 49 competitive matches, the Argentina international has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists. As his contract runs until 2029, a potential transfer fee of well over €100 million is on the cards. The release clause required under Spanish law stands at half a billion euros.