Club World Cup Scouting Report: Can Angel Di Maria shine on the world's stage with yet another impact performance?

The Portuguese side have long been a Europea heavyweight, but can they keep up with the elites this summer?

Benfica aren't the most exciting European club, but in Portugal, they're the gold standard. They are 38-time Primeira Liga champions, two-time European Cup (now the Champions League) winners and 26-time Taca De Portugal winners - truly a club with intentions to lift trophies.

At the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, their ambitions will be exactly that.

Based in Lisbon, the club will look to have a statement performance - building on their brilliant regular season form in the Liga Portugal this campaign. Led by Argentine veterans Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria, they'll rely on experience from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Champions to guide them.

Bruno Lage's roster also features U.S. youth international Joshua Wynder. The 19-year-old has been a standout performer with their second team in 2025, but could break out with the senior team ahead of the tournament.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Benfica, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Portuguese club ahead of this summer's tournament.