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Dream debut! £34m new boy Christos Tzolis scores as Arsenal sweep past Girona in pre-season opener
Tzolis makes an immediate impact
Arsenal supporters have been desperate to see how their new £34 million investment would adapt to Arteta’s tactical demands, and Tzolis provided an immediate answer. Arriving from Club Brugge just last month, the Greek international displayed the kind of tenacity and technical quality that suggests he could be a bargain in a market where superstars like Vinicius Junior command astronomical fees.
The 24-year-old was instrumental in Arsenal’s second goal of the afternoon, demonstrating the high-pressing style that Arteta demands from his wide players. After regaining possession high up the pitch, Tzolis cut inside onto his favoured right foot and unleashed a powerful low drive. The effort took a deflection before finding the back of the net, rewarding the winger for his constant desire to create problems for the Girona backline.
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Dowman shines on the big stage
While Tzolis was the headline arrival, 16-year-old academy graduate Max Dowman arguably stole the spotlight with a performance of immense maturity. The Hale End product, often described as one of the club's worst-kept secrets, proved exactly why there is so much hype surrounding his development. Dowman’s contribution began early in the contest when he produced a moment of individual brilliance to set up the opener - spinning slickly away from pressure before threading a crisp pass for Kai Havertz to calmly slot into the bottom corner.
Dowman was not finished there, however, as he showcased his goalscoring instincts early in the second half. Shortly after Arnau Martinez had pulled one back for Girona with a header that briefly stunned the visitors, Dowman took control of the situation. Carrying the ball with confidence down the right flank, the teenager cut inside and drilled a clinical strike past the goalkeeper to restore the two-goal cushion.
Senior stars and returning faces
The friendly also offered a chance for more established names to find their rhythm, with Gabriel Jesus finding his way onto the scoresheet. Amid ongoing speculation regarding his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium, the Brazilian striker was alert in the box to poke home a loose ball following a cross from Ben White.
Beyond the primary stars, the fixture allowed Arsenal to showcase the depth of talent currently residing in their youth ranks. Arteta handed minutes to several promising prospects, including Marli Salmon, Andre Harriman-Annous, and Ceadach O’Neill.
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Arsenal’s upcoming pre-season schedule and season opener
The Gunners will next travel to Dublin for their second pre-season fixture against Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium on 5 August. Arteta’s side will then continue their summer preparations with matches against Borussia Dortmund on 9 August and Como on 12 August, before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield on 16 August. Arsenal will officially kick off their Premier League campaign on 21 August when they take on Coventry City.
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