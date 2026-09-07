'Childish and pathetic!' - Christophe Dugarry SLAMS Kylian Mbappe over Ballon d'Or ambition

The relationship between French football legends and the current generation has often been fractious, but Dugarry has taken his criticism of Mbappe to a new level.

Following recent statements from the Real Madrid forward regarding his desire to secure his first Golden Ball, Dugarry has lambasted the superstar for what he perceives as a lack of humility and a misplaced focus on personal stats over collective glory.

The former striker, known for his outspoken nature, suggested that such public campaigning is beneath a player of Mbappe's stature.