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Mohamed Saeed

'Childish and pathetic!' - Christophe Dugarry SLAMS Kylian Mbappe over Ballon d'Or ambition

C. Dugarry
K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
Champions League
France
Ballon d'Or

Former France international Christophe Dugarry has delivered a scathing assessment of Kylian Mbappe, following the Real Madrid star's recent comments regarding his individual accolades. The 1998 World Cup winner believes the forward's public pursuit of personal glory undermines his responsibilities as a leader for both club and country.

  • Dugarry pulls no punches in Mbappe critique

    The relationship between French football legends and the current generation has often been fractious, but Dugarry has taken his criticism of Mbappe to a new level.

    Following recent statements from the Real Madrid forward regarding his desire to secure his first Golden Ball, Dugarry has lambasted the superstar for what he perceives as a lack of humility and a misplaced focus on personal stats over collective glory.

    The former striker, known for his outspoken nature, suggested that such public campaigning is beneath a player of Mbappe's stature.

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    Childish and pathetic

    Dugarry did not hold back when discussing the optics of the situation, particularly given Mbappe's role as the skipper of Les Bleus. In a blistering rant, the former France international slammed Mbappe for openly expressing his desire to win the Ballon d’Or, stating that the act of campaigning for the award was inherently flawed.

    Dugarry said: “To publicly ask for an individual award like that, I find it CHILDISH and PATHETIC. There’s nothing great about asking for it, especially as captain of your national team.”

  • Mbappe remains confident in his standing

    The criticism comes in response to Mbappe’s recent admission that he believes he is well-positioned to finally win the prestigious trophy. Speaking about his chances, the 27-year-old noted that his move to the Spanish capital naturally puts him in the spotlight for such honours.

    "I think when you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, people associate you with this award," Mbappe said regarding the Ballon d'Or. He went on to add: "Maybe it's a good year for this but people can vote according to what they think."

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  • Kylian Mbappe Ballon d'Or 2026 Real MadridGetty/GOAL

    Stain on Mbappe's resume

    Despite the lack of silverware during his final season in Paris, Mbappe remains one of the world's most productive attackers, having netted 42 goals in 44 games for Real Madrid last term. However, his failure to secure the Champions League title during his time at the Parc des Princes remains a stain on his resume for some critics.

    Dugarry believes that this focus on individual output rather than team achievements is a symptom of a wider problem in the modern game, where stars are often prioritised over the system.

    Dugarry continued his critique by focusing on the loss of collective identity. He remarked: “Football is becoming more and more individualistic, and far too often it makes me sick. Instead of talking about yourself and individual awards, you should be talking about the team, about sharing success and about the trophies you didn’t win but wanted to win together.”

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