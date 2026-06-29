Ex-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior set to return to management in Ligue 1 as unveiling date set

Rosenior is closing in on a return to the dugout with Ligue 1 side Paris FC, though his official unveiling has faced a slight delay. Originally scheduled to be announced this Wednesday, L'Équipe suggests that the confirmation of his appointment has now been pushed back to July 9.

The English coach is no stranger to French football, having previously spent time with Strasbourg before his move to the Premier League. Now, he is set to succeed Antoine Kombouare at the Stade Jean-Bouin as the Parisian club looks to move in a fresh direction following a season of relative stability in the top flight.