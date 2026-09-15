'I need to enjoy football again' - Chelsea & AC Milan flop opens up on emotional RB Leipzig return

The sight of Nkunku celebrating with a red balloon returned to the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, marking a full-circle moment for a player who once dominated the Bundesliga. After three years of frustration abroad, the 28-year-old looks like a man reborn, having already made a significant impact since rejoining Leipzig on loan from Milan. The French attacker was instrumental in the recent 5-0 demolition of Hamburger SV, scoring his first goal for the club since the 2023 DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Speaking about his decision to return to the club where he previously won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award, Nkunku was candid about his mental state. "In my situation, I need to enjoy football again, to just think about football, play games and be on the pitch to do what I want to do. It was the best option for me," Nkunku told Bulinews.

"At the moment, it was the best option for me. When I spoke with the coach and the management, we were all convinced that this season would be good for me and for the club also. We didn’t hesitate one moment and pushed for the deal."