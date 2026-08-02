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Chelsea launch £42m transfer mission for Serie A star as Xabi Alonso targets further defensive overhaul
Alonso sets sights on Italian starlet
Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Scalvini as the club continues its aggressive recruitment drive under Alonso. The 22-year-old Italy international has become one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe, and the Blues have now established direct contact to confirm his valuation, according to The Sun.
After already securing the services of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, Alonso remains eager to add more quality and composure to a backline that struggled for consistency during the previous campaign. The Italian's physicality and ball-playing ability have made him a priority for several English giants. Atalanta are fully aware of the growing interest and have set a firm £42m valuation on their academy graduate. The Serie A side view Scalvini as one of their most valuable assets and will not sell unless they receive an irresistable offer.
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Stamford Bridge fire sale to fund Scalvini move
To facilitate the arrival of the Italian international, Alonso is prepared to oversee a significant exodus of established defenders. The arrival of Lacroix has left Chelsea with ten central defenders on the books, a number the Spanish manager is determined to slash before the window shuts. Alonso has stated that his ideal squad configuration includes just "four to five" centre-backs. Consequently, this means Chelsea will have to part ways with five central defenders to balance the squad and the finances.
Trevoh Chalobah is on the verge of joining Cesc Fabregas at Como, while Axel Disasi is also drawing interest from the Italian top flight. Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile has reportedly resigned himself to the fact that his time at Stamford Bridge has come to a close. By clearing these wages and generating significant transfer fees, Chelsea believe they can position themselves as frontrunners for Scalvini.
Newcastle and Spurs ready to challenge the Blues
While Chelsea are making moves, they are not alone in their admiration for the Atalanta star. The Sun reports that Newcastle are also in the hunt and have already been in touch with Scalvini’s representatives to ask about the financial aspects of a potential deal. The Magpies are searching for a young defender with a high ceiling who can handle the physical demands of the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the situation closely as they prepare for a possible backline reshuffle. Spurs are currently assessing if the Italian fits their defensive priorities for the upcoming season, particularly with Cristian Romero potentially heading for the exit door. The Argentine defender is reportedly nearing a lucrative move to Inter, which would leave a massive void in Roberto De Zerbi's defence.
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Scalvini eyes Premier League dream
For the player himself, the lure of the English top flight appears to be the deciding factor. The report suggests that Scalvini wants a move to the Premier League which means personal terms are not expected to be an issue. After making 30 appearances across all competitions last season, the 22-year-old defender feels ready for the next step in his career. The defender's camp is reportedly briefed on the interest from Chelsea, Newcastle, and Spurs, with all three destinations viewed as attractive projects.
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