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Learning from North London! Cesc Fabregas references Arsenal blueprint following Parma triumph
Developing a winning identity
Como manager Fabregas believes his side is finally showing glimpses of its true potential following a successful week that included a historic Champions League debut. Speaking after the 2-1 win against Parma at the newly renovated Stadio Sinigaglia - hosting its first Serie A match of the season after Como spent the opening three rounds on the road for UEFA compliance upgrades - the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder expressed pride in his squad's resilience.
Addressing the media in his post-match press conference, Fabregas was eager to praise the collective effort of his group. 'Several players were very tired, we made some changes, and I liked the way others came off the bench,' the Spaniard explained. 'This was an important response for the team, because it means I can rely on everyone. I am very happy with the performance. This is an important victory for me as a coach, because I am starting to realise what team we could become.'
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The North London blueprint
The victory over Parma extended Como's impressive start to the campaign, maintaining an unbeaten streak of three wins and a draw from their opening four matches to sit third in the Serie A standings with 10 points. A central element of Fabregas' tactical approach has been defensive contributions to the scoreline - a trait he associates with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal - highlighted by new signing Kaiki, the Brazilian defender who netted the decisive second goal.
Fabregas elaborated on this philosophy by citing his former side as the primary example for his players to follow. 'He has already played for the Brazil team, so he has a lot of quality and will help us a great deal. He really enjoys defending, and it showed today, he will slowly settle in to give what we are looking for in him. In modern football, it is very important to have defenders who score goals,' he stated. 'Arsenal won the Premier League largely with goals from defenders and on set plays. If we add this to our capabilities, then it's an advantage.'
Navigating the European hangover
There were concerns about how the Lariani would handle the quick turnaround following their historic European debut - a stunning 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in their first-ever Champions League match on Thursday - but the manager was delighted with his squad's response. Fabregas celebrated the final whistle with intense passion, reflecting the significance of maintaining momentum across both competitions.
'My celebration was over the importance of this game,' Fabregas admitted to reporters. 'It was important for me to see what happens in the minds of the players after a Champions League fixture. If we don't have those 40 minutes at the right level, it becomes very difficult. There were so many new dynamics to deal with this season. When you have 31 shots on goal and score only once, you know that the opponents will change something to shore up their defence, and that you risk conceding, which we eventually did.'
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Integrating new offensive weapons
The match also provided an opportunity for Moise Kean to make his first start since joining from Fiorentina. The Italian international replaced Tasos Douvikas in the starting lineup, and while he is still adjusting to the system, Fabregas remains confident that his new striker will eventually flourish.
Fabregas concluded his assessment by highlighting the depth now available in his attacking department. 'Douvikas is not the same player now as when he first arrived, so the same will be true of Kean,' he noted. 'This team asks different things to what he was accustomed to, so it takes time and hard work, but I am very pleased to have two great strikers.'
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