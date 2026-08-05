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Celtic manager Martin O'Neill admitted to hospital for minor procedure as club issue official statement
O'Neill undergoes hospital procedure
O'Neill is recovering after receiving medical attention this week. He was admitted to hospital for what has been described as a small procedure, according to Sky Sports. Celtic released a full statement addressing the situation to ease any growing concerns among the fanbase regarding O'Neill and his current health status.
The statement read: "In response to speculation, we can confirm that Martin O'Neill has undergone a small procedure in hospital. We would envisage Martin being released from hospital in the next day or two and on behalf of Martin, we would like to thank supporters for their kind wishes. We would ask that the privacy of Martin and his family is respected."
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Recent return to the dugout
The recent hospital visit comes just days after O'Neill was seen actively managing his team on the touchline. On Monday, O'Neill guided Celtic to a 1-0 victory over Dundee at Parkhead as they began their Scottish Premiership title defence. O'Neill recently signed a new one-year contract to become the permanent manager of Celtic after stepping in on an interim basis twice last season following the departures of Brendan Rodgers and Wilfried Nancy. His return to the permanent role was widely celebrated by fans after he successfully led Celtic to a domestic double, catching Hearts at the top of the table and defeating Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup final.
Uncertainty over weekend availability
It remains uncertain whether O'Neill will be well enough to take his place in the dugout for the upcoming fixtures. Celtic have yet to provide any formal clarification on who will lead the team if O'Neill is advised by medical staff to rest at home rather than travel.
While the club have assured supporters that O'Neill should be discharged within a day or two, returning to the high-pressure environment of football management immediately might not be feasible. The coaching staff at Celtic will likely be preparing to take on extra responsibilities during training sessions this week to ensure the squad remains fully focused amid the unexpected absence.
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What next for Celtic?
Celtic are scheduled to return to domestic action on Sunday when they travel to face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership. The club will be hoping to secure three crucial points to build early momentum in the title race. Supporters will anxiously await further updates from Celtic regarding whether O'Neill will be present at Rugby Park or recovering at home.
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