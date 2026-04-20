‘Gone horribly wrong’ - Why ex-Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi has been a £10m flop for Tom Brady and Birmingham

Speaking exclusively in association with BestOnlineCasino.com, the former West Brom and Wolves striker said: “Their first game at St Andrew’s, they played Ipswich Town, who were clearly the pre-season favourites to win that league. And they drew 1-1. Ipswich got a late penalty. But Birmingham, in reality, in terms of performance of the game, smashed them.

“I had already said to my Birmingham City friends that I have, and there are many, don't expect to be up near the top this season because you've just romped League One. The Championship is a different animal. And Ipswich were an exception rather than a rule when they came up from League One and went straight up to the Premier League the following season. It rarely, rarely happens like that.

“So Kyogo was excellent on the night. I liked his movement. He had a goal fairly harshly ruled out for a barge into the back of a defender, which was soft. But the finish after that, I thought, wow, they're onto something here.

“And, honestly, he started missing real gilt-edge chances in those first six, eight games and you could slowly but surely just see the confidence drain away from him.

“In terms of value for money, it's gone horribly wrong with regard to that particular transfer. And it's surprising, really. I like his movement. He's energetic, he's quick. But he didn't look like he could hit a barn door, if I'm honest with you, after a difficult start.”