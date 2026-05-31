Wild celebrations after PSG’s Champions League win lead to ‘more than 400 arrests’ in the French capital & injuries to police officers

In the wake of PSG securing their second consecutive Champions League title, the streets of France were transformed into a battlefield. The French interior ministry confirmed that 416 people were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, with 280 of those detentions taking place within Paris itself, per a BBC report. While the victory over Arsenal marked a legendary moment on the pitch, the scenes off it were far more distressing.

Thousands of police officers had been deployed across the capital to manage the crowds, but they were met with significant resistance. Unrest broke out in several districts, disrupting essential bus, train, and rail services. The Ministry reported that fireworks and flares were used against law enforcement, while footage circulating on social media showed electric bikes on fire and shopfronts being targeted by vandals.