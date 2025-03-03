CBS Sports champion of the world! Kate Scott fight still planned as boxing trainer husband Malik claims ex-Man City star Micah Richards could win Misfits belt alongside KSI
CBS host Kate Scott is still in line for a boxing fight, says husband Malik, while Micah Richards has been told that he could win a Misfits belt.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Champions League host has perfect trainer
- Difficult to find time in busy schedule
- Richards told he could have been world champ