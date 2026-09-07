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'Cannot consider him for next camp' - Mauricio Pochettino offers Noahkai Banks update as defender weighs USMNT or Germany future
- Lucca Fundel
The situation
Banks, a 19-year-old defender for Bundesliga side Augsburg, was initially called into USMNT camp in September after previously representing the U.S. on the U-17, U-19 and U-20 levels. He did not feature in games against South Korea and Japan, though, and has not been back with the USMNT since.
The center back was in consideration for a call-up in March, but, amid interest from Germany, the dual-national defender opted to sit out March camp to weigh his options regarding his international future. If Banks were to represent Germany, he would have to file a one-time switch.
"I watched [the World Cup] with mixed feelings and was happy for the guys because they all made me feel so welcome back then," he told Kicker when asked about his process of choosing the USMNT or Germany.
"Every now and then I told myself it would be cool to be there, but I didn't dwell on it. I'm not the type to regret things in hindsight. I made my decision with the future in mind, and it's the right one."
The final decision, though, is still yet to be made, which means Banks is not being seen as an option for the USMNT's upcoming camp.
- (C)Getty Images
What was said
"We are in contact with all the potential dual nationals," Pochettino said. "I think it's important for us to see, of course, because it's a connection and the human connection that is so important, even if they, like in the case of Noki [Noahkai], didn't change his mind and is waiting. Still no decision and of course we cannot consider him for the next camp. That is the case.
"Still, we, and the organization, are working with all the dual nationals and players with the possibility of making a decision. Yes, that human connection is important because if one day they feel that they can defend, that they want to fight and to be part of our national team, and, of course, if they deserve and we consider that they deserve to be involved, of course, we are going to call. In this case, Noki is still in the same situation as before the World Cup when we talked."
- Sportfoto Rudel
Banks' season so far
The Augsburg defender broke out in the Bundesliga, appearing 23 times in the league during the 2025-26 season. However, playing time dried up in the final months of that season, as he played in just two of Augsburg's final eight games of the season.
He has, however, reclaimed his spot in the team's defense, playing 90 minutes in each of the club's first two Bundesliga games, both wins, as well as a DFB-Pokal win to start the season. With Banks in defense, Augsburg have conceded just one goal across those three games.
- Pro Sports Images
What comes next?
Augsburg will play their third match of the season on Saturday as they play host to USMNT star Malik Tillman and Bayer Leverkusen. The USMNT, meanwhile, will soon convene for an international break that includes matches against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada.
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