'Can never imagine what he might do!' - Vinicius Junior admits Lionel Messi fear as Brazil aim to dethrone Argentina at 2026 World Cup

Despite the fierce rivalry between the two South American giants, Vinicius was quick to acknowledge the strength of Lionel Scaloni's side as they look to defend their crown in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In an interview with CazeTV, Vinicius said: "I'll pick Argentina too [as one of the favourites of the World Cup], because they were the last champions, they have great confidence, and they have Messi."