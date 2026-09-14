Dominic Calvert-Lewin shines as Leeds United hand Newcastle United their first Premier League defeat

Leeds wasted no time asserting their dominance, playing with a ferocious intensity that overwhelmed their opponents from the first whistle. Matthias Jaissle's side struggled to cope with the relentless pressure.

The breakthrough arrived in fortunate circumstances when Ao Tanaka's shot deflected off Sean Steur and Lewis Miley to loop past Lukas Hornicek for an own goal. Just two minutes later, Jayden Bogle doubled the advantage. A perfect cross from James Justin found Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose powerful downward header brushed Bogle's hair on its way into the net.