BVB, news and rumours: He's reportedly open to a move. Could Borussia Dortmund lose Serhou Guirassy soon?

Will Serhou Guirassy remain at Borussia Dortmund next season? Turkish TV channel A Spor reports that formal talks have already taken place between the striker's representatives and Fenerbahce officials. Guirassy has reportedly told the Istanbul club that he is open to a move to the Bosphorus.

Sources say the 28-year-old is being actively marketed, and his Dortmund deal runs until 2028.

The reason for the aggressive strategy on the part of his agents lies in a specific contractual detail: a release clause of €35 million, which is set to come into effect in July, makes the striker a highly attractive target for top international clubs.

While both parties appear aligned, ongoing bureaucratic hurdles in Istanbul could delay progress. The club is still rebuilding its sporting management after sacking coach Domenico Tedesco, leaving key positions vacant. Until these roles are filled, an official approach from the Süper Lig club remains unlikely.