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Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Jochen Tittmar

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BVB News and Rumours: He has not trained for several days, and Borussia Dortmund could now be facing a high-profile absence

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
S. Guirassy

Borussia Dortmund could be without one of their star players this weekend, and it now looks like a scheduled fixture next summer will also be scrapped. Latest news and rumours surrounding BVB.

More news and rumours about BVB:

  • BVB are reportedly pursuing a blockbuster transfer
  • The club is working urgently to avoid a “nightmare scenario” before the new campaign.
  • A surprise name! The club is reportedly pursuing a highly sought-after attacker.
  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-HOFFENHEIM-DORTMUNDAFP

    BVB, rumour: Serhou Guirassy is likely to miss the match against Freiburg.

    Borussia Dortmund are growing increasingly concerned about Serhou Guirassy’s fitness before Saturday’s visit from SC Freiburg. The striker is now a doubt for the weekend.

    Although he equalised against TSG Hoffenheim in the 1-2 defeat, he was already carrying a knock. According to Sky, the striker suffered a concussion while defending in his own penalty area.

    The incident occurred in the 84th minute: while attempting to clear the ball, Guirassy was brought down by Ozan Kabak. No foul was awarded against the Hoffenheim defender, but the consequences for the Dortmund player were serious. The concussion was only diagnosed after the final whistle.

    He has not trained since, and his participation against Freiburg remains in doubt; a final call is expected later this week.

    His 19 goals and six assists in all competitions underline his importance to Dortmund’s attack.

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  • Borussia Dortmund Bad Ragaz Training Camp 2024Getty Images Sport

    BVB, rumour: Borussia Dortmund are reportedly scrapping their planned summer training camp.

    According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund is revising its summer plans because of an unusual schedule. 

    After a one-time training camp in Saalfelden, Austria, during the summer of 2025, the club will skip a traditional pre-season get-together altogether for the 2026/27 campaign. Instead, aside from a scheduled tour to Asia at the end of July, preparation will centre on sessions at the club’s own facilities.

    The primary reason for this shift is the packed match and tournament schedule. With the upcoming World Cup, many first-team players will have barely any time to recover; the next major event will follow immediately after an intense season for several internationals.

    Club sources indicate that every first-team player involved in the tournament will receive a minimum three-week break after his national side is eliminated. Yet that window is perilously short: in the worst-case scenario, the holiday would be immediately followed by the next phase of pre-season preparation, leaving almost no margin for a smooth transition back to club duties. That would give the returning World Cup players little margin for a gradual return to club duties.

  • BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming matches

    FixtureMatch
    26 April, 5:30 pmBVB vs. Freiburg
    3 May, 17:30 CETMönchengladbach v BVB
    8 May, 8.30pmBVB v Frankfurt

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