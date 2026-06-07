According to Bild, initial talks have taken place between Sachsen and the Berlin-born player, though negotiations are still at an early stage and no concrete agreements have been reached.
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BVB are also tracking him. RB Leipzig have already made contact with the Bundesliga's latest rising star
Asllani is under contract with Hoffenheim until 30 June 2029, but he can leave TSG this summer for a fixed transfer fee of €30 million.
That clause has drawn interest from several top clubs, including Leipzig. BVB have long been monitoring the 23-year-old, and talks gained momentum after Ole Book's move to the Black and Yellows; the pair previously worked together at Bundesliga newcomers SV Elversberg.
Furthermore, FC Barcelona—now managed by German coach Hansi Flick—has also set its sights on the forward, with his agent recently confirming contact between the parties.
- getty
Leipzig already has three centre-forwards under contract.
In Leipzig's case, however, signing the 23-year-old appears unnecessary. The Bulls already have three centre-forwards on their books: Romulo, Conrad Harder and the talented Samba Konate. Romulo excelled last term, contributing 13 goals (nine scored, four assisted) in 30 Bundesliga appearances.
Asllani, by contrast, can point to even stronger numbers: in 33 top-flight appearances for TSG during the 2025/26 campaign, he contributed 10 goals and nine assists.