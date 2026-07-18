Burnley sell star defender to RB Leipzig in £21m transfer following relegation from Premier League

Leipzig managing director for sport Marcel Schafer expressed his delight at the club's success in securing the signature of Esteve, who is deemed to possess an extraordinary combination of physicality, character, and leadership spirit.

In his statement to the club's official website, Schafer said: "Signing Maxime is a hugely important move for us. We’re delighted to be bringing in a centre-back who, despite still being young, has already gained plenty of experience in France and England and made impressive strides during his time at Burnley.

"He has many of the qualities we were looking for in this position: height, athleticism, a strong left foot, confidence in possession and the ability to step out and defend proactively. Maxime is positive in the way he plays, a tough tackler, vocal and brings a huge amount of energy to the pitch.

"He is also a natural leader. He communicates constantly, organises those around him and takes responsibility, while off the pitch he is very clear-minded and thoughtful. That combination of quality, character and mentality makes him an excellent fit for RB Leipzig. We’re convinced Maxime can make an immediate impact and play an important role in our team."