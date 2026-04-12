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Bundesliga club become first to appoint woman as manager in history of Europe's top five leagues
Baumgart dismissed after poor run
The managerial change was triggered following a disappointing string of results that left the Union hierarchy concerned about their top-flight future. Baumgart was relieved of his duties on Saturday night, shortly after the team suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Heidenheim. The loss was the final straw for a board that had seen the team's form plummet since the turn of the year, managing only two wins from 14 matches since the winter break. Union currently sit in 11th place, but only seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot with five games left to play. Alongside Baumgart, assistant coaches Danilo de Souza and Kevin McKenna have also been relieved of their duties as the club opts for a total refresh of the technical staff.
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Union Berlin's official statement regarding the change of coach
Union confirmed Eta will lead the team through the remainder of the current campaign. "We have had a hugely disappointing second half of the season so far and will not allow ourselves to be blinded by our league position," said Union’s director of men’s professional football, Horst Heldt. "Our situation remains precarious and we urgently need points to secure our place in the league. Two wins from fourteen matches since the winter break and the performances shown in recent weeks do not give us the confidence that we can still turn things around with the current set-up. We have therefore decided to make a fresh start.
"I am delighted that Marie-Louise Eta has agreed to take on this role on an interim basis before becoming head coach of the women’s professional team in the summer as planned."
A breakthrough for women in the men's game
The appointment of Eta at the Alte Forsterei represents a seismic shift in the coaching landscape of European football. At just 34 years old, Eta is set to break a long-standing glass ceiling, becoming the first female head coach in the history of the Bundesliga and across the traditional 'big five' leagues. Despite the historic nature of her appointment, Eta’s immediate priority is strictly on the pitch and securing the points necessary to avoid a late-season collapse into the relegation zone.
"Given the point gaps in the bottom half of the table, staying in the Bundesliga is not yet guaranteed. I'm delighted that the club has entrusted me with this challenging task. One of Union's strengths has always been our ability to pull together in such situations. And of course, I'm convinced that we'll get the crucial points with this team," Eta said upon her appointment.
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Eta's previous history at Union
This is not the first time Eta has made headlines in the German capital. Earlier in the 2023-24 season, she became the first woman to serve as an assistant coach in the men's Bundesliga. Her experience is deep-rooted within the club's structure, having previously worked with the youth departments before stepping up to the senior professional environment. She also briefly stepped into the spotlight during that same season when she covered for then-head coach Nenad Bjelica during a three-match suspension. Now, she takes on the role permanently for the run-in before eventually transitioning to become the head coach of the women’s professional team in the summer as part of the club's long-term developmental strategy.