Getty Images Sport
Wait for the announcement! Bruno Guimaraes' £75m Arsenal move delayed despite midfielder training with Mikel Arteta's squad
Paperwork issues halt official confirmation
Arsenal fans are eagerly anticipating the official confirmation of Guimaraes as their newest marquee signing, but the club has encountered a late hurdle in finalizing the deal. Although a £75 million fee was agreed with Newcastle United earlier this week, the official announcement has been delayed due to 'bureaucratic issues'.
According to The Sun, citing reports from Diario AS, the Premier League champions successfully negotiated a deal that will see the North Londoners pay the full £75m amount across a 24-month period without the inclusion of performance-related add-ons. The reports state that the hold-up is strictly procedural, with Arsenal officials remaining hopeful that these creases can be ironed out quickly.
- Getty Images Sport
Guimaraes already integrated at London Colney
Despite the lack of an official 'signing pic', the transfer is effectively complete on the grass. Guimaraes reportedly took part in his first pre-season training session under Mikel Arteta on Friday, integrating with the Gunners squad immediately after his arrival in London. This suggests that the club expects the administrative formalities to be resolved imminently, allowing the midfielder to continue his preparations for the upcoming campaign without further distraction.
Guimaraes' route to North London was set in motion when he met new Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle at the club's pre-season camp in Spain to request a transfer. After securing the Magpies' green light, the midfielder immediately boarded a flight to London for his medical.
Newcastle’s captain departs after historic spell
The departure of Guimaraes marks the end of a highly successful era for the midfielder on Tyneside. Having joined from Lyon in January 2022 for £40m, he became an influential captain and a fan favourite. In his four-and-a-half years with the Magpies, he made 195 appearances, scoring 31 goals and providing 32 assists.
Crucially, the Brazilian was a cornerstone of the side that ended Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Carabao Cup last year. His exit represents a significant loss of leadership and quality for a team currently undergoing a period of intense transition.
- Getty
Turbulent summer continues for the Magpies
For Newcastle, the sale of Guimaraes is the latest chapter in a turbulent transfer window. The club has already sanctioned the high-profile departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, while also dealing with the exit of manager Eddie Howe. The Toon’s recruitment efforts have faced further frustration this summer, as primary targets Johan Manzambi and Victor Munoz opted to sign for Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting