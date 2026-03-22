He'd be a brilliant addition' - Chelsea legend urges Blues to sign Tottenham star

Cole feels Van de Ven is the man to fix Chelsea's defensive woes. The 24-year-old has been a rare bright spark in an otherwise dismal period for Tottenham, who find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle.

With speculation mounting that the defender is looking for a way out of north London, Cole believes the Blues should act quickly.

The Chelsea legend is convinced that Van de Ven’s physical attributes make him a perfect fit for the tactical system currently being employed at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on the potential move, Cole was clear about the impact the Dutchman could have on Rosenior's squad as they look to rebuild their defensive solidity ahead of next season.