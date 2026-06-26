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Brazil demand referee is banished as FA lodges FIFA complaint over Vinicius Jr's disallowed goal against Scotland
CBF furious over Vinicius Jr VAR call
The drama unfolded in the 21st minute of Brazil's final Group C clash against Scotland. With the Selecao already leading through an earlier Vinicius Jr strike, the Real Madrid superstar appeared to have doubled his tally after dispossessing Jack Hendry and finishing coolly past Angus Gunn. While referee Cesar Ramos initially pointed to the centre circle, a VAR intervention saw the goal chalked off for a perceived foul in the build-up.
The decision sparked immediate fury on the touchline from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who felt the contact was minimal and did not meet the "clear and obvious" threshold required for a video review. CBF president Samir Xaud has since escalated the matter by writing directly to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to contest the lack of consistency in officiating throughout the tournament.
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Demands for Ramos to be banished
The CBF has specifically requested that Mexican official Ramos be removed from their future assignments in North America. In a document seen by Brazilian publication Estadao, the federation cited a "negative history" with the official, harking back to a 2018 World Cup group stage match against Switzerland where they felt they were denied a clear penalty and a foul in the build-up to the Swiss equaliser. The formal letter argues that Ramos should not have been appointed in the first place given the previous friction.
Messi cited in hypocrisy claim
In a fascinating twist, the Brazilian authorities even used their greatest rival to highlight the perceived officiating double standards. The CBF's letter pointed toward a goal scored by Lionel Messi for Argentina against Austria earlier in the tournament, suggesting that similar physical challenges in the lead-up to goals have been allowed to stand for other nations while Brazil are being unfairly penalised.
The document further noted that the decision against Scotland "seemed unexpected not only for the Brazilian team, but also for the Scottish players, whose immediate reactions suggested that they did not expect a review or the subsequent annulment of the goal."
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Ancelotti looks ahead to Japan
While the boardroom battle rages, Ancelotti is focused on the pitch as Brazil prepare for a round of 32 showdown against Japan in Houston. Despite the VAR controversy, Vinicius Jr managed to find the net later in the game, and Matheus Cunha added a third to ensure Brazil topped their group with ease. Ancelotti remains optimistic about the team's progression despite the off-field distractions.
"Now we are playing as a team, that is the goal. We are not perfect, we have things to improve. We can be a little quicker when we have control," Ancelotti told reporters after the final whistle. "I’m happy because the team has improved a lot, now we are solid. In the knockout stage, solidity is very important. We have a solid team. Compared to the first game, we are making fewer mistakes, we have more rhythm, and we are more effective up front."