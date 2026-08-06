Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz reveals Jose Mourinho's intense pre-season demands and targets titles

The most notable shift for the Spanish giants this summer is the high-profile arrival of Mourinho. Diaz was quick to praise the legendary manager and his dedicated backroom staff, highlighting their thorough preparation and relentless winning mentality.

"It’s going very well because both he and his staff are very well-prepared," he admitted. "We already know what Mourinho is, everything he has won, and we want to keep winning with him.

"He tells us to be intense, that we have a lot of individual quality, that we can make the difference, but in the end, work is super important. That we sacrifice for each other and that we be a team."