Bradley Barcola wants Premier League move as Liverpool and Arsenal target informs PSG of transfer decision

Paris Saint-Germain star Barcola has sent shockwaves through the Parc des Princes by turning down a formal proposal to extend his stay in the French capital. Despite currently being tied to the Ligue 1 champions until 2028, the 23-year-old winger has made it clear that he is ready for a fresh challenge.

According to Sky Sport, The situation has moved rapidly, and Barcola has already communicated his decision to the club hierarchy. This development puts PSG in a difficult position, as they had viewed the former Lyon academy graduate as a cornerstone of their long-term project alongside the likes of Desire Doue.

However, the forward’s refusal to sign on the dotted line has paved the way for Europe’s elite to test PSG’s resolve, with the player reportedly struck a personal agreement with Liverpool.



