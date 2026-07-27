Bradley Barcola's time at Paris Saint-Germain looks to be drawing to a close. The Frenchman has made his decision on his next move, with one of Europe's biggest clubs pushing hard to sign him this window.

According tothe Spanish newspaper Marca, Barcola has struck a personal agreement with Liverpool over a switch to Anfield on a contract running until 2032. The move reflects his desire for a fresh challenge away from the Parc des Princes.

The deal would hand Barcola a salary placing him among Liverpool's top earners, a clear sign of just how badly the Reds want to get it done.

Barcola has told PSG he will not renew his contract, opening the door to an exit. Even so, the French club's hierarchy won't let him walk out cheaply.

Earlier reports put Barcola's value at around 170 million euros, a figure Liverpool seem unwilling to meet right now. That gap could make talks between the two clubs tricky over the coming weeks.

Liverpool are hoping to find a workable formula. Reaching a personal agreement with the player is a big step towards sealing the transfer, but it doesn't guarantee PSG will sanction his departure.

Expect fresh developments over the next few days. Barcola is digging in and wants to leave, while PSG are fighting to keep one of their most prominent attackers, or at least land the compensation they feel he's worth.

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