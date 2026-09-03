'Fast as hell!' – Thierry Henry sends system warning to Liverpool after 123m pound Barcola swoop

Liverpool completed the 123 million pound transfer of France international winger Bradley Barcola on Monday, marking a major statement of intent. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has taken the number 29 shirt and is expected to step straight into the side as first-choice left winger.

Barcola could make his Premier League debut during Friday's trip to face newly promoted Ipswich. The fixture offers supporters a first glimpse of how the wide attacker fits into Andoni Iraola's tactical setup.

Evaluating the move on Sky Sports, Thierry Henry insisted Liverpool fans should be very excited about Barcola's arrival, provided the team plays to his strengths.







