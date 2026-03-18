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Jadon Sancho to make sensational Bundesliga return?! Borussia Dortmund linked with stunning swoop to re-sign former winger
Dortmund plot third reunion
Dortmund are planning to re-sign Sancho this summer when he becomes a free agent. On loan at Aston Villa, the 26-year-old winger is finishing his United career. Sancho, who made a high-profile £73m (€85m/$97m) move to Old Trafford in 2021, has struggled to reclaim his form as one of Europe's most feared attackers. His third stint at Signal Iduna Park would follow his 2017–2021 breakthrough and a brief, productive loan return in the second half of the 2023-24 season. Dortmund's hierarchy believe they can help the England international return to form.
Kehl leads internal advocacy
According to a report from The Times, Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, has emerged as the primary advocate for Sancho’s return. While head coach Niko Kovac initially moved away from using traditional wingers, he has reportedly approved the pursuit after a change in tactical philosophy. Internally, the club views the move as a high-reward gamble; however, the financial terms pose a significant hurdle. Sancho currently earns approximately £15 million per year in Manchester, a figure Dortmund cannot match. To facilitate the move, the club has decided to let the contracts of several senior players expire, freeing up nearly £21 million in the annual wage budget.
From 'dream' to 'scapegoat'
Sancho’s journey since his 2021 exit has been fraught with difficulty, moving from a self-described "dream come true" at United to a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman famously dropped Sancho in 2023, citing training performances, leading the winger to claim he was being made a "scapegoat" in a deleted social media post. Subsequent moves have failed to provide a permanent home; Chelsea even triggered a£5 million escape clause to avoid a permanent obligation to buy after his loan stint. With 53 goals in 158 games across his previous spells in Germany, a return to the North Rhine-Westphalia region represents his best chance at stability.
Rebuild hinges on wages
The success of this transfer is entirely dependent on Sancho's willingness to take a significant pay cut in order to join Dortmund's rebuilding efforts. While Premier League interest has waned following a run of only 14 goals in 121 league appearances over five seasons, BVB offer the allure of Champions League football and a guaranteed starting spot. Sancho must get through the final few weeks of his loan at Villa Park before making a career-defining decision in June. Securing Sancho on a free transfer would be a major coup for Dortmund, potentially reuniting him with a squad looking to challenge for domestic dominance the following season.
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