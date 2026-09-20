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Box-office BVB! Anton and Book hail defensive steel as striker Beier thanks Jobe for derby winner
BVB figures react to hard-fought away triumph
Borussia Dortmund dressing room leaders expressed immense satisfaction after grinding out a 1-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart to maintain their perfect domestic start. Maxi Beier's second-half strike proved the difference at the MHPArena, sealing BVB's fourth straight league victory.
Sporting Director Ole Book, defender Waldemar Anton, and goalscorer Beier all praised the squad's maturity under pressure.
The victory ensured Borussia heading into the international break at the summit of the Bundesliga.
- Pressefoto Baumann
Book and Anton highlight superior defensive control
Speaking in the mixed zone, Sporting Director Ole Book emphasized that superior efficiency in both penalty areas secured the three points against a formidable home side. Defender Waldemar Anton echoed those sentiments, pointing toward vastly improved game control compared to previous visits to Stuttgart.
Both figures noted that defensive patterns established last season continue to yield clean sheets.
"It was an evenly matched game, but at the end of the day, our superior efficiency and stronger defending inside the box secured the win," Book stated. Anton added: "Compared to our game here last season, we played with a lot more control and allowed very little defensively."
Beier credits Bellingham for brilliant match-winning pass
Match-winner Maxi Beier praised his team-mates for executing a disciplined defensive game plan before unlocking Stuttgart late on. The forward expressed gratitude to substitute Jobe Bellingham, whose low delivery into the six-yard box provided a simple finish.
Beier stressed that preserving a clean sheet remained BVB's primary directive throughout the 90 minutes.
"First and foremost, we had to keep a clean sheet here at Stuttgart, and we did so emphatically," Beier said. "It was a great pass from Jobe. For a forward, nothing's better than only having to say thank you."
- Pressefoto Baumann
Perfect momentum heading into international hiatus
The victory leaves Dortmund in optimal shape as domestic football pauses for the upcoming international window. Players and staff expressed eagerness to enjoy the momentum before facing a hectic schedule of nine matches in 30 days upon their return.
Anton concluded that the squad fully earned their celebration following a composed performance.
BVB resume their Bundesliga campaign at home against Werder Bremen on October 9.
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