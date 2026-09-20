Box-office BVB! Anton and Book hail defensive steel as striker Beier thanks Jobe for derby winner

Borussia Dortmund dressing room leaders expressed immense satisfaction after grinding out a 1-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart to maintain their perfect domestic start. Maxi Beier's second-half strike proved the difference at the MHPArena, sealing BVB's fourth straight league victory.

Sporting Director Ole Book, defender Waldemar Anton, and goalscorer Beier all praised the squad's maturity under pressure.

The victory ensured Borussia heading into the international break at the summit of the Bundesliga.



