'I wanted to stay longer!' – Domenico Tedesco breaks silence following ruthless Bologna sack

Bologna FC have officially relieved head coach Domenico Tedesco of his duties after just two months in charge, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian-German manager arrived at the Casteldebole training centre at 8:53 am to say his final goodbyes before departing shortly after 10:15 am.

The club issued an official statement thanking the 41-year-old for his professionalism and expertise during his short stint.

Raffaele Palladino was immediately appointed as his successor, signing a contract until 30 June 2029.