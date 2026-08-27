Birmingham won’t rush into a Wayne Rooney repeat but will ‘look’ at managerial situation as Tom Brady & the Blues board take aim at the Premier League

The Blues were, on the back of claiming the League One title in record-breaking style, expected to go better in pursuit of that target last season. The Championship is, however, a notoriously difficult division to crack and a 10th-place finish was the best that Davies’ side could muster.

Big ambition has been stated in the West Midlands, alongside considerable outlay in the transfer market, and a return to the top-flight following a 16-year absence remains the ultimate target for all concerned.

Davies - who picked up a baton dropped by Manchester United legend Rooney following his forgettable 83-day stint at the helm - is the man charged with the task of delivering on expectations. He faced some criticism in 2025-26, but no immediate change is being planned.