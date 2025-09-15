The most popular football boots worn by today's best players: What do Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Haaland, Saka wear?

While the Ronaldo vs Messi debate has raged for years now, it has also worked out as a Nike vs adidas face off. Those two players have been at the top of world football for over a decade, but their careers are entering their final years, and the Nike vs adidas rivalry will enter a new generation.

Whether it's Mbappé, Haaland, Bellingham or Yamal, each side has picked its players, while other brands – PUMA, New Balance and Under Armour – have also got their hands on some of the world’s best. With that in mind, here are the boots worn by some of the best players in world football.