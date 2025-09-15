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Most popular football boots - Bellingham and PedriGetty Images / adidas
Angelica Daujotas

The most popular football boots worn by today's best players: What do Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Haaland, Saka wear?

CULTURE
BOOTS
L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
E. Haaland
M. Salah
K. Mbappe
Neymar
Pedri
J. Bellingham
V. van Dijk
Vinicius Junior
T. Alexander-Arnold
B. Saka
C. Palmer

And where you can cop them

While the Ronaldo vs Messi debate has raged for years now, it has also worked out as a Nike vs adidas face off. Those two players have been at the top of world football for over a decade, but their careers are entering their final years, and the Nike vs adidas rivalry will enter a new generation.

Whether it's Mbappé, Haaland, Bellingham or Yamal, each side has picked its players, while other brands – PUMA, New Balance and Under Armour – have also got their hands on some of the world’s best. With that in mind, here are the boots worn by some of the best players in world football.

  • Ronaldo - Nike Zoom Mercurial SuperflyGetty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo - Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly

    Nike’s latest Mercurial Superfly 10 – Ronaldo’s go-to boot – blends speed, precision and comfort. Designed to his exacting standards, it features a football-specific Air Zoom unit and a grippy Gripknit upper that moulds to the foot for instant fit and featherweight touch. Ronaldo frequently laces up either this Superfly 10 or his own limited-edition ‘Dream Speed’ Mercurials, both engineered to amplify his explosive pace and pinpoint control on the pitch.

    £175 at Pro:Direct
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    $154.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
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  • Messi - adidas F50 Messi Elite bootsGetty Images

    Lionel Messi - adidas F50 Messi Elite

    Lionel Messi laces up in the latest adidas F50 speed boots, a return to the iconic line that once defined his peak years with the legendary F50 adizero. After a spell in the Nemeziz series before its retirement, Messi’s back in his natural home of pure speed, often with exclusive signature editions crafted just for him. His boots are built for sharp bursts, close control, and the kind of decisive finishes only he can deliver.

    £230 at adidas
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    $269.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
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  • Mbappe - Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 EliteGetty Images

    Kylian Mbappé - Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly

    Kylian Mbappé blazes past defenders in the Nike Mercurial Superfly, the ultimate boot for explosive pace and fearless finishing. As one of Nike’s global flagbearers alongside Ronaldo, Mbappé embodies the Mercurial’s DNA - speed, power, and precision - making him the face of the brand’s future for the next generation of forwards.

    £254.99 at Nike
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    $294.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
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  • Haaland - Nike Phantom 6 Getty Images

    Erling Haaland - Nike Phantom 6 Elite

    Erling Haaland now leads the line in his own Nike Phantom 6, a signature boot built to match his powerhouse game. After testing different brands during his contract gap, the Norwegian goal machine committed to Nike, joining Mbappé as one of the brand’s defining forces. His current bright orange and red Gripknit Phantom 6 stands out as much as his ruthless finishing, making him impossible to miss on the pitch.

    £254.99 at Nike
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    $270 at Nike
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  • Salah - adidas F50 EliteGetty Images

    Mohamed Salah - adidas F50 Elite

    Mohamed Salah tears down the wing in the adidas F50, choosing the laced version for that locked-in, explosive feel. Built with a thin Fibertouch upper and aggressive Sprintframe 360 soleplate, his boots mirror his direct, razor-sharp style of play. As one of adidas’ headline stars, Salah now fronts signature editions that highlight his rise as a global football icon.

    £100 at Pro:Direct
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    $195 at Pro:Direct
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  • Neymar - PUMA Future 8 Ultimate PlaymakersGetty Images / PUMA

    Neymar - PUMA Future 8 Ultimate Playmakers

    Neymar Jr. lights up the pitch in the PUMA Future, a boot built for flair with its adaptive Fuzionfit 3 upper and standout comfort. Once the face of Nike’s Mercurials, the Brazilian superstar now fronts his own bold signature editions with PUMA, like his current graffiti-inspired design that channels dance, music, and creativity. Just like Neymar, these boots are made to set the tempo and break the game wide open.

    £210 at PUMA
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    $240 at PUMA
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  • Pedri - adidas Predator EliteGetty Images

    Pedri - adidas Predator Elite

    Pedri controls the game in the adidas Predator, a boot designed for mastery, thanks to its grip elements that provide him with precision in every pass, dribble, and shot. Like fellow Predator stars Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham, he favours the fold-over tongue, combining heritage with modern tech. His latest Radiant Blaze edition stands out with a snakeskin-inspired design in white, volt, and black - just as sharp and composed as his playmaking.

    £230 at adidas
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    $279.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
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  • Bellingham - adidas Predator EliteGetty Images

    Jude Bellingham - adidas Predator Elite

    Jude Bellingham dominates midfield battles in the adidas Predator, the control-focused boot that suits his blend of power, precision, and composure. From debuting the Predator Edge launch to rocking special editions like the Swarovski Crystal, Bellingham has become one of the silo’s leading faces.

    £230 at adidas
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    $279.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
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  • Virgil Van Dijk - Nike Tiempo Legend X EliteGetty Images

    Virgil Van Dijk - Nike Tiempo Legend X Elite

    Virgil van Dijk commands the backline in the Nike Tiempo Legend, the defender’s choice for touch, strength, and authority. Now crafted in modern synthetic leather, the Tiempo delivers classic control with a lighter, sleeker feel to match today’s game. His current Nike Tiempo Legend X Elite FG from the “Mad Ambition” Pack comes in a striking blue, pairing bold style with his dominant presence in defence.

    £100 at Pro:Direct
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    $168 at Pro:Direct
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  • Vinicius Jr. - Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 EliteGetty Images

    Vinicius Jr. - Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite

    Vinicius Jr. sprints past defenders in the Nike Mercurial Vapor, a boot built for explosive acceleration and a locked-in, snug fit. After experimenting with special editions like the Air Max 95 and Vini Fly, he now fronts the 2025/26 season-opening “Scary Good” Mercurial, wearing the low-cut Vapor 16 in deep pink with purple tones and bold orange accents.

    £244.99 at Nike
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    $270 at Nike
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  • Trent Alexander-Arnold - adidas Predator EliteGetty Images

    Trent Alexander-Arnold - adidas Predator Elite

    Trent Alexander-Arnold delivers precision from the back in the adidas Predator, a boot built for control, swerve, and pinpoint crossing. Since joining adidas in late 2023, he has become a key face of the Predator alongside stars like Jude Bellingham. His 2025/26 Predator Elite features gold accents, a white fold-over tongue, and black Stripes, matching his signature blend of technique and vision on the pitch.

    £240 at adidas
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    $279.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
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  • Bukayo Saka - New Balance Furon Elite V8Getty Images

    Bukayo Saka - New Balance Furon Elite V8

    Bukayo Saka shines in the New Balance Furon v8, a lightweight speed boot built with a Hypoknit upper for a snug, responsive fit. Since joining New Balance ahead of Euro 2020, he’s become one of the brand’s leading stars, fronting several signature editions. His current Furon v8 comes in an energy red base with silver detailing and navy accents, perfectly matching his energetic, decisive style on the wing.

    £210 at New Balance
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    $224.99 at New Balance
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  • Cole Palmer - Nike Phantom 6 EliteGetty Images

    Cole Palmer - Nike Phantom 6 Elite

    Cole Palmer shows his class in the Nike Phantom, the speed boot he’s worn since his youth days. After experimenting with Vapors and Superflys, he settled into the low-cut Phantom, now in its 6th generation. Built with grippy VNMSkin, Flyknit, and Cyclone 360 traction to deliver clean strikes, the Phantom perfectly complements Palmer’s sharp control and attacking flair.

    £244.99 at Nike
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    $270 at Nike
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