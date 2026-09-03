Top 10 best home 2026-27 kits and where to buy them

Roma I Away kit
- Elegant off-white base
- Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
- Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
Porto I Away kit
- Features a deep purple base with soft cream detailing
- Subtle tonal striping integrated into the fabric
- Design reflects journey of Port from the Douro Valley to global stage
Liverpool I Home kit
- Inspired by classic adidas 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
- Dynamic geometric pattern on deep red base
- Visual language of the late-80s original
Manchester United I Away kit
- Built on a bold royal blue base
- Tonal stripe graphic running throughout the fabric
- Red and white detailing frames the look across the V-neck collar
AS Monaco I Third kit
- Evoking the fresh vibes of a Monegasque summer
- Mint stripes nod to the lounging mats found at Monaco’s pools and beaches
- Nine arches of the Stade Louis-II adorn the back neck
Chelsea I Away kit
- First black away shirt since 2016-17 League title win
- Designed around an 'Unleash The Lion' concept
- Features vibrant Midwest Gold accents
A new football season brings clean slates, big promises, and most importantly, fresh drip. For the 2026-27 campaign, sportswear giants have raided the archives, striking a balance between late-80s nostalgia and modern pitch precision.
Football kit culture has long moved past matchdays; today's home shirts are as much about streetwear credentials as they are about 90-minute dominance.
From timeless, minimalist classics to bold, debate-sparking geometric reworks, a club's home kit remains the ultimate badge of honour. GOAL rounds up the absolute best home strips dropping across Europe and beyond this season.