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Under Armour gift guide MI Under Armour
Renuka Odedra

Best gifts from Under Armour for every dad this Father Day

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Upgrade your dad’s wardrobe with data-backed gear built to keep him comfortable and looking sharp

Finding a gift for your dad that balances premium style with actual, everyday utility is no easy feat. Most traditional Father's Day gifts either gather dust on a shelf or look great out of the box, only to wear out after a few weekends of use.

Best Under Armour gifts for dad's Shop now

If you want to give him something he will actually look forward to using every single day, the answer lies in high-performance gear that seamlessly adapts to his active lifestyle.

Under Armour has perfected the intersection of elite athletic science and sharp, everyday aesthetics. Whether your dad is trying to shave strokes off his golf handicap, hitting the gym, packing light for a weekend getaway, or just firing up the backyard grill, the right apparel makes all the difference.

From revolutionary fabrics that actively cool his skin to footwear engineered to maximize power and comfort, we’ve rounded up the absolute best gear to upgrade his wardrobe and elevate his game.

  • The Bouncy TeeUnder Armour

    The Bouncy Tee

    Meet your new favorite shirt: The Bouncy Tee from Under Armour. There’s no need to clutter your wardrobe with a workout shirt, a rest day shirt, and a going-out shirt. The Bouncy Tee does it all. Engineered for ultimate versatility, it combines the upscale look and silky-smooth feel of your favorite premium Peruvian Pima cotton with Under Armour's cutting-edge NEOLAST™ fiber technology. The result? A shirt with multi-directional 4-way stretch that moves with you and effortlessly bounces back to keep its premium shape, wear after wear.

    $65 at Under Armour Shop now


  • Steal Form Uncrushable Hat Under Armour

    StealthForm Uncrushable Hat

    Meet the last hat you'll ever need -The UA StealthForm Uncrushable Unisex Adjustable Hat. Tired of your favorite caps getting ruined, creased, or bent out of shape in your gym bag or suitcase? Under Armour has completely engineered the solution. Built with an unstructured design and anatomically molded seamless construction, this is the ultra-premium hat that bounces right back into perfect shape no matter how tightly you ball it up or smash it down.

    $45 at Under Armour Shop now


  • Armour Dry Printed PoloUnder Armour

    Armour Dry Printed Polo

    Upgrade your course style and stay cool under pressure with the UA Armour Dry Printed Men’s Polo. Traditional golf shirts can trap heat, get heavy with sweat, and cling to your skin when the game heats up. Under Armour has completely rewritten the script. Powered by state-of-the-art UA Helix Technology, this technical polo actually adapts to your body to push performance further, drying a massive 50% faster than the legendary UA Playoff Polo.

    $85 at Under Armour Shop now


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  • Dive 8" Shorts Under Armour

    Drive 8" Shorts

    Finding the right balance on the golf course can be tough. Some shorts look great but restrict your movement, while others offer stretch but look slouchy by the time you reach the back nine. Under Armour engineered the Drive Shorts to eliminate the compromise entirely, giving you a tailored, modern look with elite, tour-level performance.

    $70 at Under Armour Shop now



  • Drive PantsUnder Armour

    Drive Pants

    If you’re still wearing stiff, heavy khakis or golf pants that restrict your movement, it’s time for an upgrade. Under Armour designed the Drive Pants to deliver a sleek, tailored silhouette that looks sharp enough for the office or clubhouse, while packing the elite athletic performance of your favorite workout gear.

    $85 at Under Armour Shop now


  • Drive Pro Clone ShoesUnder Armour

    Drive Pro Clone Shoes

    Unlock the full power of your swing with the UA Drive Pro Clone Men’s Golf Shoes. Biomechanically engineered and rigorously lab-tested, these aren't just golf shoes—they are precision equipment for your feet. Built for players who demand tour-level stability and maximum power through impact, the Drive Pro Clone completely redefines course performance.

    $190 at Under Armour Shop now



  • Spotlight Pro Suede Cleats Under Armour

    Spotlight Pro Suede Cleats

    Play shiftier, cut quicker, and leave your opponents behind with the UA Spotlight Pro Suede Men’s Football Cleats. Under Armour has brought back one of its most popular, fan-favorite silhouettes and packed it with elite, modern technology. Specifically engineered for explosive, electric playmakers who rely on sudden bursts of speed, these cleats give you a data-driven, unfair advantage on every snap.

    $140 at Under Armour Shop now