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2026-27 best away kit GOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

Top 10 best away 2026-27 kits and where to buy them

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KITS

Ranking the sharpest kits for the new season.

Best Design
AS Roma 2nd kit 2026/27

Roma I Away kit

  • Elegant off-white base 
  • Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
  • Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
From£85.00
Best Colourway
Porto 26-27 away kit

Porto I Away kit

  • Features a deep purple base with soft cream detailing
  • Subtle tonal striping integrated into the fabric 
  • Design reflects journey of Port from the Douro Valley to global stage
From$104.99
Best Home
Liverpool 2026/27 home kit 2

Liverpool I Home kit

  • Inspired by classic adidas 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
  • Dynamic geometric pattern on deep red base 
  • Visual language of the late-80s original 
From£85.00
Best Away
Manchester Utd 26-27 away kit

Manchester United I Away kit

  • Built on a bold royal blue base
  • Tonal stripe graphic running throughout the fabric
  • Red and white detailing frames the look across the V-neck collar 
From£85
Best Third
AS Monaco third kit 26-27.

AS Monaco I Third kit

  • Evoking the fresh vibes of a Monegasque summer
  • Mint stripes nod to the lounging mats found at Monaco’s pools and beaches
  • Nine arches of the Stade Louis-II adorn the back neck
From£90
Best Clean Look
Chelsea 26-27 away kit

Chelsea I Away kit

  • First black away shirt since 2016-17 League title win
  • Designed around an 'Unleash The Lion' concept
  • Features vibrant Midwest Gold accents

From$100.00
Best Design
AS Roma 2nd kit 2026/27

Roma I Away kit

  • Elegant off-white base 
  • Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
  • Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
From£85.00

While home kits are bound by tradition and sacred club colours, away strips are where global sportswear giants get to break the rules. The 2026-27 campaign is officially upon us, and designers have pushed creative boundaries further than ever, blurring the lines between elite pitch performance and high-end terrace fashion.

From retro adidas Trefoil throwbacks to sleek, modern minimalist graphics, this season’s away drops feature an incredible mix of nostalgia and bold innovation. Whether it’s pinstripes reimagined for the catwalk, moody regional homages, or striking colour palettes built to steal the show on road nights, clubs across Europe and beyond have delivered instant classics.

Top 2026-27 kit releasesRead more

GOAL rounds up the absolute best away strips dropping this season, feauturing the the standouts you'll be seeing everywhere from matchday away sections to city streets.

  • Manchester United 26-27 away kit adidas

    Manchester United

    adidas didn't just dig into the archives for United's change strip: they unearthed pure late-80s nostalgia and gave it a high-fashion polish. Built on a bold, vibrant royal blue base, the shirt is framed by crisp red-and-white trim and crowned with the return of the retro adidas Trefoil logo. It’s an instant sellout candidate that bridges Old Trafford matchdays with effortless block-party street style.

    Manchester United 2026-27 kits Shop now



  • Ajax 26-27 away kit adidas

    Ajax

    Ajax and adidas consistently drop some of the sharpest shirts in world football, and this release is no exception. Leaning into modern street culture, the "Black & Hazy Orange" scheme lets fiery pops of orange explode off a matte-black canvas. Completed by that iconic Trefoil on the chest, it's a sleek, low-key flex that kit connoisseurs will be chasing all year.

    Ajax 2026-27 kits Shop now



  • Bayer Leverkusen 26/27 away kitNew Balance

    Bayer Leverkusen

    New Balance leans heavily into Leverkusen’s identity as the 'City of Colours' with a design rooted in the club’s pharmaceutical science roots. Built on a vibrant Terrarium blue base, the standout feature is a swirling, liquid-marbled pattern across the shoulders and sleeves. Sharp Black Iris trim and subtle details embedded into the artwork round out a shirt that bridges industrial heritage with contemporary streetwear flair.

    Bayer Leverkusen 2026-27 kits Shop now



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  • Porto away 2026-27 kit New Balance

    Porto

    Drawing direct inspiration from the winding Douro River and the city's rich wine-making heritage, Porto's away strip oozes pure sophistication. The deep, rich ruby base features delicate tonal vertical stripes and a tailored one-button polo collar. It feels less like a standard change kit and more like a luxury bespoke piece made for coastal summer nights.

    Porto 2026-27 kitsShop now



  • PSG 26/27 away kitNike

    PSG

    Nike completely understood the assignment here, leaning away from overly complex templates for a sharp, Parisian lifestyle aesthetic. Anchored by a clean white backdrop, the kit puts the club’s iconic central vertical band front and centre in classic navy and red. It's clean, timeless, and guaranteed to dominate pitch-side style guides and city streets alike.

    PSG 2026-27 kits Shop now


  • Toulouse 2026/27 away kitNike

    Toulouse

    Toulouse's away shirt is the ultimate "if you know, you know" drop of the season. Craft opted for a refined, off-white cream base detailed with delicate micro-stripes and subtle violet accents—a low-key nod to the region's famous 'La Ville Rose' identity. It’s a sophisticated, understated shirt that earns immediate respect from true jersey collectors.



  • monaco 2026-27 away kitMizuno

    Monaco

    Mizuno continues to quietly churn out pure gold, and Monaco's new away strip is a total breath of fresh air. Moving away from standard colour palettes into a deep, moody burgundy hue, the shirt is finished with rich gold sponsor accents and a vintage knitted polo collar. It’s a tailored, high-fashion statement that feels right at home along the Riviera.

    Monaco 2026-27 kits Shop now



  • Chelsea 26-27 away kit Nike

    Chelsea

    Chelsea stripped away the gimmicks and leaned straight into clean, luxury street style. The all-black silhouette acts as the dark canvas for striking "Midwest Gold" contrast detailing, creating a razor-sharp profile. Built around the concept of 'Unleashing The Lion', it’s a stealthy, sharp jersey designed to transition effortlessly from Stamford Bridge to festival grounds.

    Chelsea 2026-27 kits Shop now



  • Sunderland 2026-27 away kit Hummel

    Sunderland

    One of the most talked-about crossover releases of the entire 2026-27 cycle, Hummel took a massive creative risk, and it paid off completely. Inspired by Elvis Presley's ties to the area and the fan-anthem tradition. This shirt wraps a bold candy-pink base in black trim and classic chevron shoulder striping. It's loud, unapologetic, and an absolute grail item for shirt collectors.

    Sunderland 2026-27 kits Shop now



  • Real Madrid 26-27 away kitadidas

    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid rarely strays from its signature colourways, which makes this drop feel like a true event. Wrapped in a rich "Aurora Ivy" dark green, the shirt incorporates a subtle, stylised "RMCF" crest pattern woven directly into the fabric underlay. Finished with the vintage Trefoil logo, it blends Bernabéu royalty with modern streetwear appeal.

    Real Madrid 2026-27 kits Shop now