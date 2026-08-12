Napoli confident of landing Chelsea defender despite the Blues raising asking price

The player himself is actively driving the move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Badiashile has reportedly rejected advances from an unnamed Premier League club in order to prioritise a switch to Naples. Chelsea initially sought an obligation to buy set at €15 million.

While they have since agreed to an option to buy instead, the Blues subsequently raised that figure to between €18m and €20m. Napoli are currently working to negotiate that option fee as low as possible. Despite the price shift, the remaining gap between the two parties is described as minimal.