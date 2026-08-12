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Napoli confident of landing Chelsea defender despite the Blues raising asking price
Napoli push to sign Chelsea defender Badiashile
Napoli remain confident of securing a deal for Chelsea defender Badiashile, despite the Premier League club raising their financial demands. According to Gazzetta, Badiashile has emerged as Allegri’s primary target for the transfer window. The Serie A side view the Frenchman as a crucial addition to bolster their frontline defensive options. The two clubs have already agreed on the basis of a loan deal worth €3 million. However, negotiations are still ongoing regarding the final valuation for the option to buy.
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Badiashile rejects Premier League interest for Naples
The player himself is actively driving the move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Badiashile has reportedly rejected advances from an unnamed Premier League club in order to prioritise a switch to Naples. Chelsea initially sought an obligation to buy set at €15 million.
While they have since agreed to an option to buy instead, the Blues subsequently raised that figure to between €18m and €20m. Napoli are currently working to negotiate that option fee as low as possible. Despite the price shift, the remaining gap between the two parties is described as minimal.
Defensive injury crisis forces Allegri's hand
Napoli’s pursuit of the Chelsea centre-back has become a pressing necessity due to a severe injury crisis in their defensive department. First-choice defender Alessandro Buongiorno faces three to four months on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery. Furthermore, Sam Beukema is currently nursing an Achilles problem, whileLuca Marianucci recently suffered a knee ligament tear. These setbacks have left Allegri desperately short of options ahead of the season opener.
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Allegri targets quick completion before season
With the defender fully onside and only a small financial gap left to bridge, Napoli are hopeful of finalizing the transfer swiftly. Allegri is eager to integrate the French defender into his squad as soon as possible. The Italian head coach hopes to have Badiashile available when the squad resumes work at Castel Volturno after Ferragosto. If negotiations progress smoothly in the coming days, Badiashile will arrive to anchor Napoli's depleted defence for the upcoming campaign.
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