Getty Images Sport
Vincent Kompany turns to third-choice goalkeeper as Bayern Munich refuse to take Manuel Neuer risk after Jonas Urbig concussion blow
Calf setback and concussion leave Bayern thin in goal
As they prepare for a season-defining run of fixtures, the Bavarian giants are grappling with a significant selection headache. Neuer has suffered a second muscle fibre tear in his left calf in just a matter of weeks, an injury that originally occurred during the 4-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. While the 39-year-old was undergoing individual rehabilitation in the fitness room on Thursday, according to reports, he has yet to return to the grass. The situation was aggravated during Bayern's 6-1 Champions League dismantling of Atalanta; although the win was emphatic, Neuer's replacement, Urbig, sustained a concussion late in the game. Consequently, Ulreich has been promoted to the starting XI for the immediate future.
- AFP
Kompany confirms Ulreich start and preaches patience
During Friday’s pre-match press conference, Kompany made it clear that he will not gamble with his captain’s fitness. Kompany insisted they will take no risks with Neuer, adding that Bayern "don’t want to put any pressure on him."
Regarding the decision to start Ulreich against Leverkusen, the manager expressed full confidence in the veteran: "A stable personality, with a lot of experience. There is no pressure for Ulle. He has always done it right in training. It is not about Ulle, but about the team performance."
"We didn't even flinch, not for a second. We know he'll do just as well as the other two," said sporting director Max Eberl.
Prioritising the business end of the season
The decision to hold Neuer back is a calculated strategic move by the Bayern hierarchy to ensure the veteran is fully available for a daunting April schedule. By resting him now, the club hopes to avoid a third recurrence of the calf issue that could potentially rule him out of the Champions League quarter-finals in April, as well as the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Leverkusen later that month. For now, the focus shifts to Ulreich, who is no stranger to the spotlight.
- Getty Images Sport
Ulreich faces trial by fire against Leverkusen
Ulreich will be thrust into the spotlight for one of the biggest games of the season as Bayern host Leverkusen on Saturday. With the international break on the horizon, the priority is to navigate this difficult run without further damage to the squad’s morale or league standing. Following the Leverkusen game, Ulreich is expected to remain in goal for the formalities of the Atalanta second leg and the visit of Union Berlin. The medical staff will then use the two-week international hiatus to ensure Neuer is ready for the high-intensity schedule awaiting the club in April.
Advertisement