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Michael Olise - Bayern Munich 2025-26Getty
Adhe Makayasa

Bayern Munich would reject 'first, second & third' Real Madrid bids for Michael Olise amid strong 'no intention to sell' stance

Transfers
M. Olise
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
LaLiga

Bayern Munich have issued a definitive hands-off warning to Real Madrid regarding mounting transfer speculation surrounding Michael Olise. The Bundesliga giants have firmly maintained they have no intention of selling their prized French international winger, vowing to swiftly reject any formal approach orchestrated by Los Blancos this summer.

  • Olise deemed untransferable

    According to reports from journalist Florian Plettenberg, it remains highly uncertain whether Florentino Perez will actually submit the rumoured €150 million package for the winger. However, should the Madrid president proceed with an opening proposal, Bayern's management has no intention of selling and would promptly reject it. The German club is apparently prepared to dismiss a first, second, and third bid for Olise, as Perez is already well aware of the club's resolute stance regarding the Frenchman.

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  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Bayern dismiss Perez interest

    Club executives have publicly intervened to shut down the ongoing narrative and deter the newly re-elected Madrid president from initiating formal contact. Directly addressing the speculation involving the Frenchman, Bayern president Herbert Hainer told BILD: "Michael Olise is a Bayern player and has a long-term contract. We are not a selling club. If Florentino Perez wants to send us an offer – which hasn’t happened so far – he can save himself the trouble."

  • Hoeness and Perez outline conflicting visions

    The timing of the transfer link coincides with Perez securing his re-election, a milestone he historically celebrates by securing marquee signings. During his victory speech, Perez told club members: "I’m still here. The members know me. I’m here to defend Real Madrid. We’re going to keep working so that Real Madrid continues to win titles."

    However, honorary president Uli Hoeness previously declared: "Sell Michael Olise for €200 million? He won’t be sold. We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have millions of fans all over the world, and it doesn’t help them much if we have €200 million in the bank but play worse football every Saturday because of it."

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  • Michael Olise France 2026Getty Images

    Winger targets global tournament success

    Following a spectacular campaign in Bavaria yielding 22 goals and 31 assists, the 24-year-old has now entirely shifted his professional focus to international duties. The dynamic attacker goes into the tournament in sparkling form, having scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 warm-up win over Northern Ireland. Les Bleus are scheduled to navigate a competitive Group I, facing tough group fixtures against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway.