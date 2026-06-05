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Christian Guinin

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Outlandish transfer promises and underhand tactics: a sordid presidential election campaign is raging at Real Madrid

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Real Madrid

The race for the Real Madrid presidency is turning nasty. Incumbent Florentino Pérez and challenger Enrique Riquelme are now engaged in a brash bidding war of ever more outlandish transfer promises, and reports suggest they may even be resorting to underhand tactics.

Luis Figo's move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2000 remains one of the most spectacular transfer sagas in football history. When Florentino Pérez stood for the Real Madrid presidency and vowed to prise the Portuguese star away from hated rivals FC Barcelona, many observers were sceptical.

As an outsider, "Nobody" Pérez—a 53-year-old former politician and property developer who had already lost to Ramón Mendoza in the 1994 presidential elections—still faced the late, popular former president Lorenzo Sanz. Even after his sensational transfer announcement, few experts expected him to actually be elected – including Figo's camp.

  • During the European Championship, Figo dismissed the rumours with almost frantic insistence, citing his existing contract with the Catalans and pledging to stay. His hope was that favourite Lorenzo Sanz would win the Madrid election and render the prior deal struck with Pérez invalid.

    Real Madrid's roughly 80,000 members had other ideas. Seduced by Perez's promises, they installed the property developer as president by a slim margin of just over 3,000 votes. Figo duly moved to Madrid and was declared persona non grata in Barcelona, but in hindsight Perez probably couldn't have cared less: his bold manoeuvre had delivered the prize he coveted—the presidency of arguably the world's most glamorous club.

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  • Enrique RiquelmeGetty Images

    Perez hopes re-election will boost his standing at Real Madrid.

    More than 25 years have passed since then, and—apart from a brief hiatus between 2006 and 2009—Pérez remains the most powerful man at Real Madrid. As in 2000, presidential elections are looming in Madrid, and the candidates' promises about personnel once again command centre stage.

    The snap election was triggered by an extraordinary press conference, where the incumbent president unleashed a broadside against his critics, unwanted journalists, referees, and, naturally, FC Barcelona. He declared he feared no ballot and would submit to the members' vote, convinced he was still the right man for the job.

    In these challenging sporting times, he aims to push through several risky changes by strengthening his position, a move he hopes to secure through re-election. Having raised the candidacy bar—requiring at least 20 years' membership and 10–15% of the club's turnover in equity—Perez may not have foreseen that Enrique Riquelme, now seen as a serious contender, would emerge.

    Less than 24 hours after the press conference, the challenger stepped into the spotlight. In an open letter published by the Spanish media, Riquelme offered Perez dialogue, declared himself a potential candidate and argued that the election process should be given proper time.

    The 37-year-old Spaniard's candidacy is now official, and this Sunday he will face Perez in the ballot. Riquelme, a seasoned energy-sector executive with Cox Energy—a firm specialising in solar photovoltaics with projects across Mexico, Chile, Panama, Colombia and Spain—has long been known in Madrid's footballing circles. His name has been familiar in Madrid's football circles since 2021, when rumours first surfaced that he might challenge Pérez; at the time, those talks amounted to little more than speculation.

  • Erling Haaland - Manchester City 2026Getty

    Perez is pursuing Konate and Mourinho, while Riquelme is targeting Haaland and Rodri.

    This year's presidential election at Real Madrid pits two very different generations and leadership styles against each other, with starkly contrasting views on the club's future direction.

    Riquelme has already taken a clear stand against Perez's plan to sell club shares to investors in order to avoid falling behind in the financial arms race with the big Premier League clubs and investor-owned clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. He is committed to ensuring "that Real Madrid remains 100 per cent owned by its supporters", the 37-year-old explained in a statement. He also wants to safeguard socio rights, opposing Perez's proposed 100,000-member cap and extra perks for long-serving fans.

    On the personnel front, both men are effectively competing to outdo each other with "gifts" for the fans. Perez has promised to sign Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, add another unnamed defender and secure a striker of Cristiano Ronaldo's calibre.

    Riquelme, by contrast, promises to sign not only Rodri—long on the club's internal shortlist—but also his current Man City teammate Erling Haaland.

    On paper, at least, Riquelme looks set to win that particular transfer race, though significant hurdles remain. On Thursday morning Haaland's father Alf-Inge and agent Rafaela Pimenta both expressed reservations, and Manchester City quickly threatened legal action.

    Riquelme also plans sweeping changes in sporting management, with club legend Raúl González Blanco earmarked for the role of sporting director. Raúl, backed by former goalkeeper Iker Casillas, is among Riquelme's most high-profile allies.

    Perez, backed by business strategist Anas Laghrari, would leave the role unfilled and instead bring Jose Mourinho back for a second spell as a kind of "team manager". On Thursday, Benfica issued a statement confirming that, should Perez prevail, he "has the firm intention" to secure Mourinho's services for a fixed fee of €15 million.

    Riquelme has little faith in the Portuguese and, if elected, will appoint a "more sustainable" coach, with a deal already agreed. That coach is said to be favoured by the Blancos' supporters and befitting of a club of Real Madrid's stature. Reports suggest the 37-year-old admires Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, though Jürgen Klopp's name continues to circulate among fans hoping for a return to the Bernabéu touchline.

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  • Real Madrid PerezGetty Images

    Is the Perez era at Real Madrid coming to an end?

    Sunday's election will show whether Real Madrid's members are swayed by the candidates' heavy name-dropping. On posters across Madrid, 79-year-old Perez portrays himself as the guardian of success, stressing his past triumphs, while his rival promises a new era for the club.

    In the past 20 years, no contender has come this close to ending Perez's reign. That may explain why Spanish media report that the incumbent has deployed a social-media campaign involving hundreds of bots. In more than 29,000 posts, these automated accounts have attacked Riquelme while boosting Perez.

    The 79-year-old is clearly still prepared to use every available means to guarantee his re-election, just as he did over 25 years ago.