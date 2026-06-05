Outlandish transfer promises and underhand tactics: a sordid presidential election campaign is raging at Real Madrid

This year's presidential election at Real Madrid pits two very different generations and leadership styles against each other, with starkly contrasting views on the club's future direction.
Riquelme has already taken a clear stand against Perez's plan to sell club shares to investors in order to avoid falling behind in the financial arms race with the big Premier League clubs and investor-owned clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. He is committed to ensuring "that Real Madrid remains 100 per cent owned by its supporters", the 37-year-old explained in a statement. He also wants to safeguard socio rights, opposing Perez's proposed 100,000-member cap and extra perks for long-serving fans.
On the personnel front, both men are effectively competing to outdo each other with "gifts" for the fans. Perez has promised to sign Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, add another unnamed defender and secure a striker of Cristiano Ronaldo's calibre.
Riquelme, by contrast, promises to sign not only Rodri—long on the club's internal shortlist—but also his current Man City teammate Erling Haaland.
On paper, at least, Riquelme looks set to win that particular transfer race, though significant hurdles remain. On Thursday morning Haaland's father Alf-Inge and agent Rafaela Pimenta both expressed reservations, and Manchester City quickly threatened legal action.
Riquelme also plans sweeping changes in sporting management, with club legend Raúl González Blanco earmarked for the role of sporting director. Raúl, backed by former goalkeeper Iker Casillas, is among Riquelme's most high-profile allies.
Perez, backed by business strategist Anas Laghrari, would leave the role unfilled and instead bring Jose Mourinho back for a second spell as a kind of "team manager". On Thursday, Benfica issued a statement confirming that, should Perez prevail, he "has the firm intention" to secure Mourinho's services for a fixed fee of €15 million.
Riquelme has little faith in the Portuguese and, if elected, will appoint a "more sustainable" coach, with a deal already agreed. That coach is said to be favoured by the Blancos' supporters and befitting of a club of Real Madrid's stature. Reports suggest the 37-year-old admires Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, though Jürgen Klopp's name continues to circulate among fans hoping for a return to the Bernabéu touchline.