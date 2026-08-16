Bayern Munich director Max Eberl opens door for Joao Palhinha loan exit amid Newcastle interest

Bayern have softened their stance regarding the future of Palhinha, with Eberl hinting that a loan move remains a distinct possibility. Despite the club's initial preference for a permanent sale to recoup their significant investment, the hierarchy in Bavaria appears increasingly willing to consider alternative structures to facilitate the 31-year-old’s departure. Eberl addressed the situation directly, clarifying that the club has not ruled out any specific type of agreement as long as the financial terms are right for all parties involved.

"I’ve never said that [only permanent]. We have to see. There are many different possibilities nowadays. It could be that someone says: we’re ready to pay a high loan fee, then you say: okay we have to accept. I can’t push Joao to a particular club, and Joao can’t tell us: I’ll only go to go to a particular club, and the other club can’t tell us: I’ll only offer you this and nothing else. The talks take place between 3 parties. And it has to be a fit for everyone," Eberl said.